DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after buying an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $437.83 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $439.72. The company has a market cap of $325.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.93 and a 200 day moving average of $405.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.