DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 2,228,273 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,228,273 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Tesla were worth $29,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $256.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,230 shares of company stock worth $31,446,687. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.15.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

