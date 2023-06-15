DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 28,248 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,248 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,640,000 after buying an additional 97,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,886,000 after buying an additional 379,286 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,656,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,007,000 after buying an additional 111,008 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.3 %

MS opened at $87.98 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $146.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.50.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

