DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157,000 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.32% of CAE worth $19,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,416,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in CAE by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,259 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,679,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CAE by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,205,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,621,000 after buying an additional 980,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CAE by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,308,000 after buying an additional 834,889 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

CAE stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $27.07.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

