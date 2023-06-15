DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,213 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 23,458 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $33,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,605,238,000 after buying an additional 1,539,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $439,607,000 after acquiring an additional 742,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $59.83 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

