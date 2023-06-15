eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $377.09 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $377.09 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eCash has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,894.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00414845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00097166 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00019780 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000487 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,415,579,673,293 coins and its circulating supply is 19,415,573,423,293 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

