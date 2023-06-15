Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Arthur J. Higgins Sells 2,400 Shares

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,609. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.22 and a 200-day moving average of $159.50. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $183.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

