Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$133.00 and last traded at C$133.00. Approximately 37 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$133.75.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$746.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$135.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$133.48.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.