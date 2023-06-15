Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.20

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.20 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.43 ($0.11), with a volume of 9198009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.70 ($0.08).

Eden Research Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £32.11 million, a P/E ratio of -670.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.63.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

