Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.93.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.84. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,343 shares of company stock valued at $79,858 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

