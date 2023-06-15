Edward (Ted) van Heemst Acquires 9,500,000 Shares of Redstone Resources Limited (ASX:RDS) Stock

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX:RDS – Get Rating) insider Edward (Ted) van Heemst purchased 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$76,000.00 ($51,351.35).

Redstone Resources Stock Performance

Redstone Resources Company Profile

Redstone Resources Limited engages in mineral exploration activities in Australia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Tollu project located in the West Musgrave region of Western Australia. It also holds 80% interest in the Hantails Gold project situated in the Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia.

