Edward (Ted) van Heemst Acquires 9,500,000 Shares of Redstone Resources Limited (ASX:RDS) Stock

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX:RDS – Get Rating) insider Edward (Ted) van Heemst purchased 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$76,000.00 ($51,351.35).
Redstone Resources Stock Performance
Redstone Resources Company Profile
Redstone Resources Limited engages in mineral exploration activities in Australia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Tollu project located in the West Musgrave region of Western Australia. It also holds 80% interest in the Hantails Gold project situated in the Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia.
Featured Stories
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
- Toyota Rallies On Shareholder Votes, Cheap Sustainable Value
Receive News & Ratings for Redstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.