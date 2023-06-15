Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Update

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,883,500 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 10,093,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 230.4 days.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. Embracer Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.
About Embracer Group AB (publ)
