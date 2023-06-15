Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Update

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,883,500 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 10,093,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 230.4 days.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. Embracer Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

