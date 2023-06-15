EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,032,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,652.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 41,438 shares of EMCORE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $29,420.98.

On Thursday, May 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of EMCORE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $82,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 140,489 shares of EMCORE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $123,630.32.

EMCORE Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. EMCORE Co. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Equities analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 37.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 791,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 216,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the first quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 536,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EMCORE

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Featured Articles

