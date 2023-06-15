Emily Fairbairn Buys 250,000 Shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) Director Emily Fairbairn purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 528,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,571. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Movano Stock Performance

Shares of MOVE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 85,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,355. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Movano Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Get Movano alerts:

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Movano

Movano Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Movano by 95.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 540,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Movano during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Movano during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.