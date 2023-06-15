Emocoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,966.71 (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Emocoin token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Emocoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Emocoin has a total market cap of $35.70 million and approximately $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Emocoin Profile

Emocoin launched on April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Emocoin is www.emo.network. The official message board for Emocoin is linktr.ee/emo.coin. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

