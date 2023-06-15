Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,850,000 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the May 15th total of 111,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $723,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Enbridge by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Enbridge by 123.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,818 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 60.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.25. 3,051,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

