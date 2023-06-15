Enegra (EGX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.66 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for approximately $196.00 or 0.00784644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $16.66 billion and $2.27 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 184.5405957 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,159,025.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

