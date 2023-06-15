Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.24

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 886484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 122.04% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.3076 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 1,694.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21,839 shares in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

