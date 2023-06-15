Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

Shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.41. Enservco shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 135,765 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enservco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Enservco ( NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Enservco

(Get Rating)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.