Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 927,400 shares, a growth of 113.1% from the May 15th total of 435,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ESVIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Ensign Energy Services Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. 625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,715. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.
About Ensign Energy Services
Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.