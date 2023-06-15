Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Environmental Tectonics Stock Up 9.5 %

ETCC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532. Environmental Tectonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

About Environmental Tectonics

(Get Rating)

Environmental Tectonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products. The firm also offers services used to create and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans and equipment and to control, modify, simulate, and measure environmental conditions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS), and Corporate.

