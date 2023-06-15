Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) Insider Jason Cooper Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS – Get Rating) insider Jason Cooper acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($8,108.11).

Envirosuite Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Envirosuite Company Profile

Envirosuite Limited develops and sells environmental management technology solutions. It offers EVS Omnis, an environmental management software; EVS Water, a water treatment software; EVS Aviation, an airport environmental management software; and EVS IoT, a real-time environmental monitoring device.

