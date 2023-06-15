Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,412 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions comprises 1.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $23,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.16. The company had a trading volume of 223,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.