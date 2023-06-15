Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 41,958 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $134,480.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,016,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $134,480.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,016,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,850 shares of company stock worth $37,003,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.36. 1,015,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,826,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

