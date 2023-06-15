Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after acquiring an additional 199,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,414,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,053,000 after buying an additional 94,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,071,000 after buying an additional 45,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,223,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,223,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $1,272,505.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $97,966,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,066 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

NYSE RMD traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.38. The company had a trading volume of 42,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,874. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

