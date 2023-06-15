Equitable Trust Co. Has $15.76 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for about 1.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $15,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Moderna by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,614,185.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $6,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,144,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,157,209 shares in the company, valued at $271,614,185.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,850 shares of company stock valued at $54,984,013. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.25. 416,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,801. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.58. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

