Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $156,126,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 12,613.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,152 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kroger by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,111,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,566. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.