Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $190,270,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,689. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.