Equitable Trust Co. Increases Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,775 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $64.87. 49,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,585. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

