Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,079 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $454.80. 546,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $456.58.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

