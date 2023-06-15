Equitable Trust Co. Sells 19,409 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,409 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,260,566. The company has a market cap of $262.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

