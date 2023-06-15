Equitable Trust Co. Sells 9,625 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,130 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

ADBE stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $479.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $491.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

