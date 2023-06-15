Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lennar Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lennar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings of $9.94 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Lennar’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS.

Lennar Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.75 and its 200 day moving average is $101.80. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

