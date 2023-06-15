Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.00

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 48195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.80.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
