Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.00

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 48195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Ero Copper Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the first quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 1,531.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

