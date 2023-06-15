ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of ESCO Technologies worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESE stock opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $101.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

