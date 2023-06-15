Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.25

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLRAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 295 ($3.69) to GBX 255 ($3.19) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Essentra in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Essentra Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

