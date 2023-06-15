Ethereum Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 15th. Ethereum has a market cap of $200.33 billion and approximately $9.81 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,666.41 or 0.06553267 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00044929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00033899 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00017287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,217,444 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

