Eurocash (EUSHY) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Eurocash to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eurocash and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eurocash N/A N/A 3.07 Eurocash Competitors $27.46 billion $615.46 million 195.13

Eurocash’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash. Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurocash 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eurocash Competitors 1093 2717 2962 113 2.30

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eurocash and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 18.62%. Given Eurocash’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eurocash has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Eurocash and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurocash N/A N/A N/A Eurocash Competitors 1.42% 12.83% 4.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Eurocash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Eurocash pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Eurocash pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 59.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Eurocash is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Eurocash competitors beat Eurocash on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Eurocash

Eurocash S.A. engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores, restaurants, gas stations, hotel and café chains, and catering outlets. It operates a network of Cash & Carry warehouses; Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; Inmedio; and franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Komorniki, Poland.

