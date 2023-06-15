Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Up 6.9%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.11. 808,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,347,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EB. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.30 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $253,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

