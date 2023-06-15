EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Jayme Mendal Sells 9,280 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $74,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,970.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $7.46 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $18.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.
EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.
