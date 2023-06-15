Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Sells $375,120.00 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) Director Diane Holder sold 12,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $375,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,976.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evolent Health Stock Down 3.7 %

Evolent Health stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 214.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,641,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after acquiring an additional 793,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,264 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,374,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,516,000 after buying an additional 197,970 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,270,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,841,000 after buying an additional 1,487,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

