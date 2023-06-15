Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.62

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.62 and traded as high as C$7.94. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.88, with a volume of 9,022 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on Exco Technologies from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$302.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.62.

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.10 million. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.8593239 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

