Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,120.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,900 ($36.29) to GBX 2,850 ($35.66) in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of Experian stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. Experian has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

