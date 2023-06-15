FantasyGold One Day Trading Volume Tops $235.56 (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 54.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $55.25 million and $235.56 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 96.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 139,659,829 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.90408734 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $59.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

