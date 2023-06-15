Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) vs. CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 20.41% 2.10% 1.07% CTO Realty Growth -3.38% -0.65% -0.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmland Partners and CTO Realty Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $61.21 million 10.53 $11.67 million $0.18 69.00 CTO Realty Growth $82.32 million 4.62 $3.16 million ($0.34) -49.26

Dividends

Farmland Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CTO Realty Growth. CTO Realty Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Farmland Partners pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CTO Realty Growth pays out -447.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmland Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CTO Realty Growth is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Farmland Partners and CTO Realty Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00 CTO Realty Growth 0 1 4 0 2.80

Farmland Partners currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.77%. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.36%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farmland Partners beats CTO Realty Growth on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans. The company was founded on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

