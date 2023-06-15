FDM Group (LON:FDM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $678.33

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 678.33 ($8.49) and traded as high as GBX 705 ($8.82). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 702 ($8.78), with a volume of 98,977 shares changing hands.

FDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FDM Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.51) to GBX 840 ($10.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Numis Securities downgraded shares of FDM Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.64) price target on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £755.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2,190.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 678.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 747.08.

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 76 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £496.28 ($620.97). Also, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell acquired 6,684 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £45,852.24 ($57,372.67). Insiders own 17.84% of the company's stock.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

