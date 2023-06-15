F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Short Interest Up 127.7% in May

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the May 15th total of 156,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Transactions at F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 15,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,982.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,571,982.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas K. Ammerman purchased 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $201,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,004 shares of company stock worth $660,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FG. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

FG stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 298,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.11. F&G Annuities & Life has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

