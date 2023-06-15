Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

