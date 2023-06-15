Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FITB opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp
In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
- Toyota Rallies On Shareholder Votes, Cheap Sustainable Value
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.