Filtronic (LON:FTC) Trading Up 3.8%

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17). 221,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 346,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).

Filtronic Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. The stock has a market cap of £29.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.68.

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space market sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band mmWave diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

