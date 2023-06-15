First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Down to $11.45

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $11.15. First Horizon shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 772,829 shares.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In related news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

